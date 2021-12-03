The Trenton Rotary Club held its Christmas party at The Space in Downtown Trenton on December 2nd.

A meal was catered by Smoked Iguana BBQ. Special guests included former Rotary Exchange student Stefan Falge, Trenton High School freshman Sophia Currie, who is applying to participate in the Rotary Exchange program, and her mother and former Rotary Exchange student Amy Currie.

Stefan Falge has been in the United States to visit his exchange parents Phil and Connie Hoffman and former Trenton residents Chad and Kristi Davis, who now reside in Rolla. He talked about his life since attending school and living in Trenton during the 2011-2012 school year.

Falge currently resides in Germany, where he is a senior in college, majoring in regional and urban planning. Falge also works part-time for IKEA and has accepted a position in the company’s management trainee program.

Falge said he enjoyed his time in Trenton and called the city his “second home.” While in Trenton, he has visited with several of his former classmates and friends. He offered advice to Sophia Currie. He encouraged her to “be herself” and be open to new experiences during her time as an exchange student. He added that she “will have a lot of fun.”

Following the program, President Brian Upton conducted a Christmas movie trivia contest, and prizes were awarded. He also announced there will not be a Rotary meeting on December 23rd due to the Christmas holiday.

Members were asked to sign up to ring a bell for the Salvation Army on December 10th or 17th. A sign-up sheet will be available at the December 9th meeting.