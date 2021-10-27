Trenton resident accused of property damage by spray paint waives preliminary hearing

A Trenton resident, accused of spray painting incidents this summer, has waived a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffett is charged with two counts of first-degree property damage on July 5 at an NCMC baseball facility and a Carquest storage unit. Wolf-Moffett also is charged with a June 19, 2021 arrest for operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

Each of the cases has been added to the December 9, 2021, docket for Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond continues as posted.