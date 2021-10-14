Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival returns this year to Trenton High School

Halloween Carnival
The Trenton R-9 Halloween Carnival will return this year with activities in the Trenton High School gym and commons on October 28, 2021, from 6 o’clock to 7:30 p.m.

Several classes, clubs, and organizations will have carnival-style games for children to play from 6 to 7 o’clock. The THS Student Council will grill hot dogs and have drinks, popcorn, and cotton candy.

The Bulldog Mascots will sponsor a costume contest in the THS gym at 7 o’clock. Cash prizes will be given for infants to third grade.

The Trenton Fire Department will have a truck on-site for children to see. The Galt Fire Department will bring a bounce house.

Kona Ice will have items available for purchase at the Halloween Carnival on October 28.

