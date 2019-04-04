Trenton Police Department to participate in “Occupant Protection Seat Belt Enforcement Day”

The Trenton Police Department will participate in Occupant Protection Seat Belt Enforcement Day next week.

Trenton police officers will conduct extra enforcement April 11th regarding seat belt compliance. The police department reports 160 were killed in Missouri crashes as of March 31st compared to 190 for the same period last year.

Sixty-three percent of vehicle occupants killed in the last three years were unbuckled. Seat belts worn correctly reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45% for front-seat passenger car occupants and 60% for pickup, sport utility vehicle, and van occupants.

In fatal crashes, almost 80% of vehicle occupants thrown from their vehicles were killed. Less than one percent of crash victims who were buckled were ejected from their vehicles compared to 40% who were unbuckled.

Motorists are 75% less likely to be killed in a rollover crash if they are buckled up.