Trenton Police Department accepting donations for “Shop With a Cop” event

The Trenton Police Department is accepting donations for its Ninth Annual Shop with A Cop event.

The program allows children to have positive interactions with law enforcement and allows officers to assist children in their time of need during the Christmas season. The police department is developing strategies to lower the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Any business, organization, agency, or individual wanting to donate should contact Lieutenant Larry Smith at the Trenton Police Department at 610 Main Street in Trenton or call 660-359-2121.

Checks should be made payable to Green Hills Rural Development with Shop with A Cop written on the memo line. Cash donations should be made in person at the police department.

