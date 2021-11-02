Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Adjustment approve billboard, grant conditional use permit

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment on November 1 approved requests regarding putting up a billboard at 1909 East Ninth Street. The requests were from Wayne Rorebeck and Miranda Callihan in care of the sign company Robinson Outdoor LLC.

The request approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission was for a conditional use permit to allow for a Class D sign to be erected in a B-3, general business, zone on the property. Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry reports the conditional use permit will go on to the Trenton City Council for final approval.

The request approved by the Board of Adjustment was for a 10-foot variance on the maximum height requirement of 20 feet and a 50-foot variance on the right of way requirement of 50 feet to allow for a 10 by 20-foot billboard structure to be erected at 1909 East Ninth Street. That request will not have to have final approval from the city council.

The conditional use permit request passed by a vote of six to zero, and the variance request passed by a vote of four to zero. Maberry notes Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment Member Michael Ormsby was absent.

Maberry says a representative of Robinson Outdoor, Danny Marler, was at the hearings and talked about the signs. Wayne Rorebeck and Miranda Callihan, who submitted the requests, were also at the hearings.