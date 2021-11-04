Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Park Board on November 3, 2021, voted to level the concrete and playable area at the tennis courts at Eastside Park up to a price of $2,410. The vote came after discussion of the condition of the tennis courts and the possibility of putting in one or multiple pickleball courts.

Board President Curtis Crawford reported that, at least in the past, residents were interested in a pickleball court, and there had been talk previously of putting a pickleball court in the space where the tennis courts are. He said some of the concrete in that area is cracked, and it would be good to have it fixed and leveled.

Park Superintendent David Shockley said he got a quote from Richard Farmer for the sealing of cracks and leveling of the concrete at the tennis courts. The price at the high end would be $2,410. Crawford commented that, money-wise, that would be better than pouring new concrete in the area.

Crawford said there was $2,500 in the Eastside Park account for the budget that was not used at this point. Shockley said the money in the Eastside account was not targeted toward anything specific.

Crawford asked if anyone else in Trenton did that kind of work, and Park Board Assistant President Vice President Andy Cox said he did not know of anyone else.

Cox also said he thought the tennis courts were measured in the past and that it was determined two pickleball courts could be put in the place of the tennis courts.

Park Board Member John Hamilton noted two pickleball courts could be put in on each side. He said things could be set up, so if someone still wanted to play tennis, they could.

Cox said the board could decide what to do with the tennis courts after the concrete there is leveled.

Crawford reported the patch job on the roof at the Rock Barn seems to be working well. He did not know of anymore leaks after recent rain.

Board Member Gary Schuett reported for the Grounds Committee. He said work was done to try to get rid of birds at the Sesquicentennial Park in Downtown Trenton. A device was being used that used random, realistic calls to drive away birds. However, he said the device was vandalized. He plans to do more research.

Shockley, in his report, said the bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were vandalized last weekend. There was broken piping, but it has been fixed.

Crawford commented there have been several things vandalized recently. He asked the public to report any vandalism they see.

Shockley reported most of the bathrooms at the parks have been shut down and winterized for the winter. Those at Ebbe will be winterized next week after North Central Missouri College softball finishes its season.

Regraveling is complete on the borders of the disc golf pads.

The tube for the ditch along East 10th Street near Burleigh Grimes was picked up November 3rd. The Street Department plans to work on it in the next couple of weeks. Shockley noted locates were done.

He said the Street Department has also laid asphalt at the north entrance of the upper parking lot at Moberly Park and a big section in the middle of the parking lot. Cracks are to be worked on.

Shockley reported the entrance at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center was getting overgrown with bushes with wasp nests. About a dozen bushes were pulled out. He intends to come up with a plan in the spring for a new design for the entrance.

Shockley said the Park Department helped position bleachers, the stage, and wooden pavilions for the Missouri Day Festival. The department also moved equipment stored in the Rock Barn courtyard to get it out of the way for the festival.

