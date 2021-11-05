Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

The following students have been selected as November “Courtesy” Students of the Month at Trenton Middle School.
5th grade
- Emma Welch, daughter of Tara & Eric Hoffman and Jarred & Stephanie Welch
- Jackson Black, son of Laura & David Black
6th grade
- Morgan Smith, daughter of Jesse & Jeff Smith
- Jerry Shirley, son of Amber Draper
7th grade
- Adylene Lopez, daughter of Maria Lopez
- Braxton Wilson, son of Jason Wilson
8th grade
- Mallory Peterson, daughter of Jennifer & Brian Baldwin
- Quincy Kennedy, son of Jessica Kennedy