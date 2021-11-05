Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

Local News November 5, 2021November 5, 2021 KTTN News
TMS Students of the month November 2021
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The following students have been selected as November “Courtesy” Students of the Month at Trenton Middle School.

5th grade

  • Emma Welch, daughter of Tara & Eric Hoffman and Jarred & Stephanie Welch
  • Jackson Black, son of Laura & David Black

6th grade

  • Morgan Smith, daughter of Jesse & Jeff Smith
  • Jerry Shirley, son of Amber Draper

7th grade 

  • Adylene Lopez, daughter of Maria Lopez
  • Braxton Wilson, son of Jason Wilson

8th grade

  • Mallory Peterson, daughter of Jennifer & Brian Baldwin
  • Quincy Kennedy, son of Jessica Kennedy

 

TMS Students of the month November 2021
Not pictured is 5th grader Jackson Black and 8th grader, Quincy Kennedy
Post Views: 12
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.