Trenton Middle School announces Students of the Month

The following students have been selected as November “Courtesy” Students of the Month at Trenton Middle School.

5th grade

Emma Welch, daughter of Tara & Eric Hoffman and Jarred & Stephanie Welch

Jackson Black, son of Laura & David Black

6th grade

Morgan Smith, daughter of Jesse & Jeff Smith

Jerry Shirley, son of Amber Draper

7th grade

Adylene Lopez, daughter of Maria Lopez

Braxton Wilson, son of Jason Wilson

8th grade

Mallory Peterson, daughter of Jennifer & Brian Baldwin

Quincy Kennedy, son of Jessica Kennedy

