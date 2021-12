The Trenton Middle School and High School bands will perform holiday and winter-themed songs at a winter concert next week.

The concert for grades six through 12 will be held in the Performing Arts Center at Trenton High School on December 21st at 7 pm.

Director of Bands Anthony Webb says the concert will feature variations of classic holiday songs, such as The Nutcracker, Greensleeves, and I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.