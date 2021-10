Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Masonic Lodge will hold a breakfast on Saturday, October 16, 2021, to benefit scholarships for high school students in Grundy County.

Those attending the breakfast should enter through the back lower entrance of the building from 6 to 11 o’clock in the morning. Biscuits and gravy along with pancakes will be served.

The cost is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children.

