Trenton man injured in crash south of Jamesport

The Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident, driving a pickup truck, ran off the road seven miles south of Jamesport the morning of Friday, September 11th.

An ambulance transported 20-year-old Ethan Ross to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The pickup traveled north on Highway 190 before it ran off the east side of the road at Route V, impacted a ditch, and struck a mailbox. The vehicle traveled across the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The truck received minor damage and Ross did not wear a safety device.

The Daviess County First Responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

