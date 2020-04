The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man Monday on a capias warrant for failing to appear in court.

Twenty-two-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin allegedly failed to appear on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court May 14th.

Court documents accuse Corbin of possessing methamphetamine in August 2018.

