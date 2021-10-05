Trenton man arrested on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on October 4, 2021, on felony unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Bond was set at $3,000 cash only for 43-year-old Richard Dale Leeper. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on October 12.

Court documents accuse Leeper of possessing black digital scales on September 16 that tested positive for methamphetamine.

(Photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)

Related