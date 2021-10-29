Trenton man arrested for violating protection order

Local News October 29, 2021October 29, 2021 KTTN News
Jerome Lowe booking Photo
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton man on October 28, 2021, on misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult.

The bond for 32-year-old Jerome Michael Ford Lowe was set at $5,000 cash only. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court on November 9.

Court documents accuse Lowe of violating the terms and conditions of an order prohibiting him from initiating communication with a certain person. He allegedly went to her residence and initiated communication.

(Booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink)

