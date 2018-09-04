Trenton Lions Club makes donation to Bright Futures

The Lions Club in Trenton recently made a monetary donation of $500.00 to the Bright Futures Trenton organization.

“The Trenton Lions Club has focused on youth services for several years, said Dr. John Holcomb. “The club feels that Bright Futures provides the ideal means of coordinating these services community-wide.”

Bright Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing communities together to focus on the success of children. Bright Futures brings together community organizations, businesses, parents, faith-based organizations, and community members in order to meet the needs of children for them to be successful now and in the future.

More information about the organization can be found on the Bright Futures Trenton website, on Facebook or by contacting the Trenton R-IX School District.