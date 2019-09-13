Trenton High School Homecoming King and Queen candidates announced

The Trenton High School Homecoming King and Queen candidates have been announced.

King candidates are seniors Quentin Hughs, Dalton Burchett, and Sam Schilling; junior Royce Jackson; sophomore Donnie Gilbertson; and freshman Tucker Otto.

Homecoming Queen candidates are seniors McKenna Cox, McKayla Blackburn, and Mackenzie Klinginsmith; junior Carly Spencer; sophomore Jaica Clark; and freshman Lydia Leininger.

A pep rally and coronation will be at C. F. Russell Stadium the night of September 25, 2019, at 7 o’clock.

The Homecoming Parade will be held the afternoon of September 27th at 2 o’clock, royalty will be announced at 6:30 that evening prior to the game at the stadium and a dance will follow at 9:45.

