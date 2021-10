Several high school and middle school groups and organizations conducted their annual Halloween Carnival Thursday night at Trenton High School. It was estimated that 200 young people attended the event.

First-place winners in the Halloween costume contest were announced in seven age groups from infant up through the fourth grade.

Winners are Judah Cox, Kyden Herring, Ava Cox, Hudson Koenig, Cory Terhune, Judy Brittain, and Jaxon Henley.