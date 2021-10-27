Trenton High School Drama Club to present “Disorder in the Court” and host “Paint Party” fundraiser

The Trenton High School Drama Club will present the play “Disorder in the Court” in December. The play will start in the THS Performing Arts Center on December 10th at 6 p.m.

Drama Club Sponsor Tashyana Dowell explains the play is about a lady who is wrongly accused and charged with a triple crime, and the lady has to fight her way out of a “wacky” court hearing. Dowell says everything that could go “goofy” does.

Tickets for “Disorder in the Court” on December 10th cost $6 each. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting Dowell at 660-359-2291 or [email protected]. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The Trenton High School Drama Club will hold a paint party next month as a fundraiser. Drama Club sponsor Tashyana Dowell says participants will paint a Christmas snowman scene in the THS Commons on November 13th at 2 p.m. The cost is $30 per person.

Gather and Create by Trisha Sharp will sponsor the event.

Reservations for the November 13th paint party should be made to Dowell by November 8th. Contact Dowell at 660-359-2291 or [email protected].