The Trenton High School Choir will rake leaves as a fundraiser. Community members can reserve a time, and choir members will rake leaves in yards on November 13.

Checks can be made to the choir after leaves are raked but before members leave. Director Tyler Busick notes money raised will go towards trips the choir is planning for the spring.

Call or text Busick to reserve a spot at 660-988-1218.

