Trenton High School Alumni planning for 2022 moving forward

Plans for the 2022 Trenton High School Alumni Reunion are moving forward following a recent meeting of all classes. Events will kick off on September 2 and conclude on September 4th. Many of the normal events are scheduled including the Friday night Hospitality, the Saturday Open House, and the Sunday Brunch. In addition, the second annual Car Show will be held on Saturday. And of course, many class reunions, dances, and special events coordinated by the classes being honored will take place.

The All-Alumni mailing meeting will be held on Sunday, February 6th in the Trenton High School Commons. This is the time for all classes to gather to assist with the mass mailing and for classes that plan to include a special one-page letter in their respective correspondence. It has also been announced that for classes who have not requested a current listing of classmates and addresses to contact Dr. John Holcomb to receive such, and they must be returned by February 1st for the preparation of mailing labels. Holcomb can be contacted at 660-359-1838 or by emailing him at [email protected].

In other news from the THS Alumni Association/Foundation Trust for THS; recent contributions have been received from the Class of 1961 and 1949. Their donations were earmarked for the Performing Arts Center and Alumni Scholarship respectively. In addition, the Class of 1975 has once again contributed $500.00 to the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

