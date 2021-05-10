Trenton Fire Department responds to East 17th Street address

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Trenton Fire Department responded to 101 East 17th Street, where a small fire was reported at the base of a tree.

A spokesman noted flames were moving up a dead tree approximately 15 feet away from a house. The department extinguished the fire and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots with none found.

The spokesman said no one was home at the time of the Saturday afternoon (3:55 pm) fire. Individuals driving by reported noticed the fire and alerted authorities. The report from firefighter Derek Hert indicated a possible cause of the fire is a discarded cigarette.

The department listed the owner of the property as Nikki Taylor.

