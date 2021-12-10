Trenton City Council to review ordinances and policies at meeting on Monday

The Trenton City Council will review a draft ordinance and draft policies next week. The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, December 13 at 7 pm.

The draft ordinance involves city code regarding debris on property. The draft policies involve water service connection and sanitary sewer service connection.

Other items on the agenda include discussion and award of a pad mount transformer bid, discussion of ambulance rental at the fire station, and public comment from Theresa Hunsaker from the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library regarding drivers not obeying stop signs near the library. The Trenton City Council meeting on December 13th is also to include a closed session for legal and real estate matters.