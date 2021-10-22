Trenton City Council to meet on October 25

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances that would grant a conditional use permit and amend city code.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall October 25th at 7 o’clock at night. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88575187923.

The conditional use permit would be for Terry Hearn to allow for the operation of a used car lot on property at 907 East Ninth Street. City code that would be amended involves declaration of candidacy and dates for filing regarding elections.

The agenda also includes discussion of bids for property at 1002 West 14th Street and for a water main to the wastewater treatment plant. There is also to be discussion at the Trenton City Council meeting October 25th about closing a portion of 12th Street from Mable Street to Tinsman Avenue, a fire department self-contained breathing apparatus vendor proposal, and the seasonal water shut off policy.