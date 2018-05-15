Trenton City Council approves special training for police department personnel

The Trenton City Council has approved additional specialized training for police officers as well as a change in zoning and a conditional use permit to allow for a food business to have a permanent location.

At the request of the council last month, Police Chief Tommy Wright was asked to prepare a list of training for officers. Last night, the council approved the list which comes at a cost of $3,500 which is in addition to the $1,000 the council had previously appropriated in the police budget for ammunition.

Chief Wright said two officers will receive training in interview and interrogation; two will get training in crime scene investigations and one officer will have training in criminal investigations. He noted these training courses are offered by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Two officers will receive training online in an evidence manager certification course. The chief noted the training is appropriate for newer and younger officers. Money also was allocated for dispatcher training courses. Chief Wright told the council the selection of the courses is based solely on agency needs with input from staff.

Justin Collins met with the City Council regarding a change in zoning and a conditional use permit allowing him to offer a food business at 1115 Shanklin Avenue. Collins, who said he lives across the street from that location, would like to see the property cleaned up and it’s his goal to move his barbecue catering business into the former MFA building. Earl Nance will continue to be the owner of the property.

An ordinance changes the zoning from heavy industry to mixed use. Building Inspector Donnie Vandevender noted the location is adjacent to others that are zoned for mixed use. He also praised Collins for having a business plan.

The council accepted a bid from Jim Linville of Richmond for hazardous materials, asbestos, inspection services. His quote is $200 per single family structure with Vandevender noting it’s the same rate that Linville has charged in the past. Vandevender added the DNR requires asbestos inspections before any structures are demolished. Linville will identify, collection, process samples and submit to DNR.

Vandevender along with Dyle Wilson reported AmeriSeal has finished additional work on the airport runway and described it as looking very nice. It was noted that airport is open. The request for proposals are due by June 15th on renting the Trenton airport hangar.

Approval was given to have Everbridge install a reverse 911 warning system. Councilman Glen Briggs said the agreement is for one year with an option for a second

year. The $5,400 cost is divided among the city of Trenton, TMU, GrundyCounty, and the county health department. The system is designed for individuals with landline phones, and those with cell phones who “opt-in” to verbally receive emergency messages including local storm warnings.

The council approved six ordinances to update Trenton city code on public health, welfare, and safety. City attorney Tara Walker said the changes reflect state law.

All city council votes were unanimous among the eight council members. Mayor Pro Tem Travis Elbert presided last night in the absence of Mayor Nick McHargue.

