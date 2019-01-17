Trenton Chamber of Commerce to host trip to Mackinac Island, Michigan

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a trip to Mackinac Island, Michigan September 6th through 13th.

Highlights of the Discover Mackinac Island trip will include Chicago, Millennium Park, Traverse City Winery, the Charlevoix Mushroom Houses, The Grand Hotel, Frankenmuth, Greenfield Village, and the Henry Ford Museum.

The trip package includes seven breakfasts; four dinners; round trip air from Kansas City International Airport; air taxes, fees, and surcharges; and hotel transfers. The cost is $3,499 for a double, $4,699 for a single, and $3,449 for a triple. Anyone booking early can save $100 per person.

A travel presentation on the Discover Mackinac Island trip will be at Royal Inn Pizza of Trenton the evening of January 30th at 5:30. Anyone who cannot attend should contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce for a brochure.

Contact Chamber President Debbie Carman for more information at 660-359-4324.