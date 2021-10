The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present Dueling Pianos at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton. Social hour will start Friday, November 5, 2021, at 7 p.m. The music and entertainment will run from 8 to 11 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $30, a table of eight costs $250 and includes a voucher for a free bottle of wine.

Contact the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to make a reservation by calling 660-359-4324.