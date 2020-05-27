Three sustain serious injuries in head-on crash near Grayson

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained serious injuries in a head on collision one mile north of Grayson Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported the driver of a sport utility vehicle, 49 year old Taffi Dennis of Trimble, to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The driver of a car, 30 year old Crystal Kraus of Smithville, was transported by EMS to the Liberty Hospital. The passenger in the car and son of the driver, a four year old boy, was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital by EMS.

The SUV traveled north on U. S. Highway 169, and the car traveled south. Kraus reportedly steered across the center line to avoid a rear end collision with another southbound vehicle, and the car struck the SUV head on. The SUV came to rest on the northbound shoulder of U. S. 169, and the car came to rest on the southbound shoulder. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes the two drivers wore safety devices, but the child did not. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Plattsburg Police Department assisted.

