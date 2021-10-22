Three million Missourians complete COVID-19 vaccination as MO VIP drawings conclude

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that more than three million Missourians have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Missouri reaches this milestone upon the successful conclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, MO VIP, that Governor Mike Parson announced on July 21, 2021.

In total, more than 66,500 adults and minors were vaccinated and entered to win upon the launch of MO VIP. Although the full impact and positive residual effects of the program are immeasurable, nearly 480,000 Missourians initiated vaccination since July 21 when the MO VIP campaign began. Federal and state data show that 58 percent of Missouri’s eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination, while 66 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.

Additionally, approximately 68 percent of Missourians 18 and older have initiated vaccination, and over 88 percent of Missourians 65 and older, the most vulnerable, have received at least one dose.

“We are proud of all our team members who helped make MO VIP a success, and more importantly, we appreciate the thousands of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Governor Parson said. “Our data clearly shows that vaccinations are making a difference and decreasing viral activity in Missouri. We are on the right track, and thanks to now three million Missourians, we are significantly reducing the threat COVID-19 poses to our state.”

During the summer months, Missouri was the first state to experience an outbreak of the Delta Variant, and most other states have now experienced significant outbreaks of the highly transmissible variant. Since the summer peak, Missouri has continued to experience an overall decline in cases, deaths, and hospitalizations related to this virus

Daily cases are half of what they were one month ago, and Missouri’s positivity rate has decreased to 6.8 percent. Outbreaks within Missouri long-term care facilities are also lessening. Currently, 139 homes have active COVID-19 cases, down from 229 one month ago.

Monoclonal antibody treatments have also greatly aided the state’s health care capacity since Governor Parson announced additional resources to support the healthcare system in August. Hospitalizations in all regions of the state have been trending downward since the beginning of September. During the last week of August, six state-contracted monoclonal antibody infusion treatment sites began operations throughout the state. Nearly 3,500 patients have undergone successful treatment for COVID-19 and greatly reduced their risk of severe illness or hospitalization.

“Not only are we winning our fight against COVID-19, but Missouri is nearing full economic recovery,” Governor Parson said. “Our unemployment rate continues to drop and sits at 3.8 percent for the month of September, compared to 3.7 in March 2020, and every month, we are seeing businesses announce hundreds of new jobs and millions of dollars in investment. Missouri is strong, and we continue to move forward.”