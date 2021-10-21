Three area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

The Sullivan County Health Department October 20th confirmed seven additional COVID-19 cases since October 19th, making a total of 1,238. There were 33 active cases. As of October 19th, 37.7% of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination.

The Livingston County Health Center reports five COVID-19 cases have been added since October 18th, bringing the total to 2,361. The number of active cases went down seven to six.

COVID-19 cases increased by one in Grundy County since October 19th. Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports 1,746 total cases. The number of active cases went down five to 19. There have been 24 new cases in the past seven days. The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 12.94%. There have been 53 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Grundy County, and Gibson notes 12 deaths have been added since August 1st.

There has been 36.3% of Grundy County residents receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 33.4% completing vaccination. There have been 104 breakthrough cases, which is three percent of the vaccinated population. Gibson says 85% of COVID-19 cases since April 1st were unvaccinated.