Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19, including one death

The Grundy County Health Department reports an additional COVID-19-related death, which raises the total to 52.

The office notes there have been fewer cases per day in October so far than in September. Fifteen new cases have been added since October 6th, bringing that total to 1,722. The number of active cases dropped by eight to 14.

Two COVID-19 cases have been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of October 12th, there were 1,261 total cases, and four were active. There had been 1,017 confirmed cases and 21 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

The Sullivan County Health Department October 13th confirmed two COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,211. There were 22 active cases.

