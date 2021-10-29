Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Local News October 29, 2021October 29, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Coronavirus News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

The Grundy County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 54. Thirty new cases have also been added since October 19th, making that total 1,775. The number of active cases went down five to 19.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since October 25th, bringing the total to 2,367. Seven cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department on October 28th confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,264. The number of active cases stayed at 33.  Thirty-eight percent of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of October 27th.

Post Views: 97
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.