Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 54. Thirty new cases have also been added since October 19th, making that total 1,775. The number of active cases went down five to 19.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since October 25th, bringing the total to 2,367. Seven cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department on October 28th confirmed two additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 1,264. The number of active cases stayed at 33. Thirty-eight percent of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination as of October 27th.