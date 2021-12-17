Three area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

The Grundy County Health Department reports 46 new COVID-19 cases since December 10th, raising the total to 1,950. Fifty cases are active. More than 100 COVID-19 cases have been added since December 1st. Seventy-seven percent of those cases were unvaccinated.

The Grundy County Health Department notes studies have shown that vaccines are effective against severe illness. The three COVID-19 vaccines are available in Grundy County.

Residents are also advised to practice basic mitigation strategies regardless of vaccination status. These include staying home if experiencing symptoms, seeking testing, and wearing a mask indoors.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 12 COVID-19 cases have been added since December 14th, bringing the total to 2,504. There are 38 active cases.

As of December 16th, 6,534 Livingston County residents had completed COVID-19 vaccination, and 7,038 had initiated the process. There had been 15,090 doses administered by the health center, the hospital, and local pharmacies.

There were 42.9% of all Livingston County residents who were fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate for residents five to 17 years old was 9.8% completed, five and older was 45.5%, 18 and older was 52.4%, and at least 65 years old was 82.6%. The health center noted those results do not include booster doses.

Eight COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County since December 15th: three more confirmed cases and five probable. The health department reports 270 confirmed cases and 306 probable, making the total 576. Twenty-three cases are active for Mercer County.