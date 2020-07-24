Three area counties report yet more cases of COVID

The Linn County Health Department reports five additional cases of COVID-19 since Monday, July 20th, bringing the total number of positive cases for the county to 38. The health department notes it has removed one case from its total due to a testing error.

Seven cases are under isolation precautions, and 28 have been removed from isolation. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Linn County. There has also been two antibody-positive cases. Half of the cases have involved males, and half have involved females.

The age groups with the highest number of cases in Linn County are 40 to 49 and 60 to 69 with eight each. There have been five cases each for individuals 20 to 29 and 30 to 39, four for 10 to 19, three for 70 to 79, two each for zero to nine and 80 to 89, and one for 50 to 59.

The Grundy County Health Department reports there are now 24 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, which is an increase of one. Two of the cases are active, and there has been one death related to COVID-19 in Grundy County. Fifteen of the cases have involved males, and nine have involved females.

The age group with the highest number of cases in Grundy County is 20 to 29 years old with five. There have been four cases involving individuals younger than 20; three each for the 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 to 69 age groups; two for 80 to 89; and one for 70 to 79.

The Grundy County Health Department notes there have been 172 close contacts quarantined.

The Livingston County Health Center reports the county has a total of 38 cases of COVID-19, which is an increase of one. Twenty-seven of the cases have recovered, and 11 are active.

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports there are 195 cumulative COVID-19 cases involving offenders and 13 among staff at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Three of the staff are said to have recovered.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares