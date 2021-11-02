Theatre Northwest to present stage version of “Clue”

Northwest Missouri State University will present Sandy Rustin’s comedy, “Clue,” Nov. 11-14 and Nov. 16-19 in the Studio Theatre at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

The play, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the popular board game, takes place on a dark and stormy night at a dinner party with aliases, weapons, and a dead host. The dinner guests – Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard – race to answer the question “whodunnit?”

The comedic mystery keeps audience members entertained with its fun story and the well-known 11 different rooms of the mansion through unique set pieces, large props, and the power of suggestion.

Northwest Associate Professor of Theatre Katheryn Bilbo is directing the play, which runs for an hour and a half, and hopes it provides audiences with an entertaining escape.

“It’s going to be a very funny, exhilarating production,” Bilbo said. “Since the audience is so close to the action, they will have the experience of being a part of that frenetic, positive energy. It is my hope that they will leave the theatre feeling upbeat and galvanized.”

In addition to the excitement of producing a family-friendly play for the Northwest community, cast members say the production will leave audience members wanting to watch it again.

“It is intriguing, and mystery elements give the audience a good, solid story to follow,” said Cole Rixner, a sophomore corporate recreation and wellness major from Johnson, Iowa, who plays Wadsworth. “But it is also an incredibly intricate and hard-to-perform show. For the avid theatergoer, the performance is nothing short of a comedic masterpiece that you are guaranteed to enjoy and remember.”

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-13 and 16-19 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone at 660.562.1321 or at the box office up to one hour before the show.