A Cameron teenager was injured Monday afternoon when a southbound car was traveling too fast around a curve, went off of a DeKalb County road, and collided with a tree.

The 15-year-old driver received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Her name was not released by the patrol due to her status as a juvenile.

The driver was not using a seat belt and the car was demolished in the accident four miles north of Cameron.

