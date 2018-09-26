Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge to offer Sparrow Identification Workshop

Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge south of Sumner south of Sumner will host a two-day free Sparrow Identification Workshop next month.

The workshop is open to the public and will include sparrow identification in classroom and field settings.

Participants will meet at the Swan Lake Headquarters building October 19th at noon for classroom identification presentations, discussion, and a light dinner at no cost and will be followed by identification practice in the field on the refuge until dark. Participants will meet at Swan Lake October 20th from around sunrise to noon to practice identification in the field.

Space is limited to 20 participants and those interested must register online at THIS WEBSITE. A wait list will be compiled, and open spots will be filled if there are cancellations.