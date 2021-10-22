Sullivan County Adopt-A-Child accepting applications from families needing Christmas assistance

Sullivan County Adopt-A-Child is accepting applications from Sullivan County families that have children up through 12th grade that need assistance for Christmas.

Spokesperson Christine DeRyke says everything is kept confidential. A wish list and clothing size can be submitted for each child.

The program is run through the Milan Interfaith Food Pantry, which is for low-income families.

The application deadline is November 12th. Applications can be obtained by contacting DeRyke.

Donations of money and toys will be accepted, or families can be adopted after applications are submitted. Gifts can be wrapped, and they are taken to families for Christmas. Gifts should be dropped off at DeRyke’s Rolling Tire in Green City, or Christine DeRyke can be contacted to schedule a time for pick up.

DeRyke’s phone number is 660-292-0032.