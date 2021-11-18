St. Joseph man facing three felonies involving domestic disputer in Braymer

A Saint Joseph man has been charged with three felonies after an alleged domestic dispute in Braymer in September.

Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Lee Case faces first and second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. He is not to have contact with the alleged victim.

A probable cause affidavit says it is believed Case and a 30-year-old woman got into an argument, and Case started pushing and shoving the woman, grabbing her around the neck. Case is accused of taking a butcher knife, putting the sharp edge to the woman’s throat, threatening to kill her, throwing her to the ground by her hair, and placing his hands around her neck in an attempt to strangle her. Case then allegedly attempted to suffocate the woman with a pillow in her bedroom.

The probable cause affidavit says it is believed Case has inflicted serious bodily harm on the woman in the past and was convicted of domestic assault with the woman once before.