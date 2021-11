Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Veterans from the different branches of the United States military will be recognized at a Veterans Day program at the Spickard Elementary School.

Veterans and the public are invited to the event in the school gym on November 11, 3021, at 11 a.m.

The program will include a prisoner of war/missing in action remembrance ceremony. Lunch will be provided to veterans following the program.

