Spickard Board of Education declines the use of “Test to Stay” COVID protocol

The Spickard R-2 Board of Education voted October 18, 2021, to DECLINE the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education COVID-19 Test to Stay option for students and staff.

The board accepted a bid from Ace Roofing for cafeteria roof repairs for $11,172.

A Princeton bus mechanic proposal was approved. Superintendent Erica Eakes reports the Princeton bus barn will provide for Spickard preventative maintenance checks every two months, oil changes, inspections, repairs, and driver training.

The board voted to hire a contract janitorial service as a back up.

The 2021-2022 Crisis Response Plan was approved.

Board policies were adopted regarding ballot placement of board members, public notice of filing, political campaigns, behavioral risk assessment, and audio and visual recordings.

The board decided to not make repairs to the boiler.

Eakes was appointed as the district liaison for McKinney-Vento Homeless, Migrant Education, and Foster Care Point of Contact.

Paula Fagan was sworn in as a new board member. Her term will run until April. It was previously reported Fagan was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board for a position previously filled by Alexis Sturgeon. Sturgeon replaced Jesse Richmond who died in December.

It was announced there were four students on the Red A honor roll for the first quarter and seven students on the Black B honor roll. The top pirate for October was Alex Holtzclaw.

Spickard will have a National Shake Out Day earthquake drill October 21st at 10 o’clock. School will dismiss early that day at 1 o’clock. Parent-teacher conferences will go from 2 to 5 o’clock.

There will be no school October 22nd, and window installation is scheduled to begin.

Red Ribbon Week will be October 25th through 29th.

The Children’s Advocacy Center will have a child safety presentation October 27th. Author Judy Young will have a Zoom with elementary classes.

Trick or Treat will be in the gym October 29th at 2 o’clock.

A veterans program will be November 11th at 11 o’clock.

Thanksgiving Break is November 24th through 26th.