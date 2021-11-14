Southern Missouri resident crashes in Chariton County, life-flighted to Columbia

Local News November 14, 2021November 14, 2021 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
A Sunrise Beach resident received serious injuries when they crashed their pickup in Chariton County.

Thirty-three-year-old Dougie Bruce was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The crash happened Saturday morning four miles west of Triplett as the westbound pickup went off the right side of Route M, hit a guard rail, crossed back over the road, and overturned down an embankment, ejecting Bruce from the vehicle.

The pickup was demolished and the report indicated that Bruce was not wearing a seat belt.

