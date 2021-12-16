Sonoco Plastics receives Missouri Community College Distinguished Business Award

Sonoco Plastics located in Chillicothe, Missouri was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association for outstanding support of Missouri Community Colleges. Sonoco Plastics received the 2021 Distinguished Business/Industry Award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This prominent award is given annually to businesses that go above and beyond to show their support for Missouri community colleges and the progression of higher education.

“Sonoco Plastics has been a long-standing business and industry partner with NCMC in technical skill education and training opportunities for apprentices, employees, and college students,” said Jason Helton, Director of Business and Corporate Relations. “Sonoco embraces training and higher education as part of an innovative approach to meet their workforce needs.”

Sonoco Plastics partners with many of the world’s largest food brands in the consumer packaged goods and foodservice industries. Their facility in Chillicothe, Missouri, thermoforms plastic trays and bowls that meet unique requirements for their customer’s specific needs. To learn more about Sonoco Plastics, visit the Sonoco website.

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.