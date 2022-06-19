Sliced Bread Day scheduled for July 8th and 9th in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Multiple activities are planned for Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe. The activities are scheduled for July 8th and 9th.

Activities planned for that Friday include the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Green Hills Golf Course. A shotgun start is at 1 o’clock that afternoon.

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Truck and Tractor Pull will be at the fairgrounds at the Litton Ag Science Center on July 8th at 6:30 in the evening.

Chris Stewart is scheduled to perform at the Blackwater Restaurant at 7 o’clock.

Activities planned for July 9th include a Color Fest 5K Run/Walk hosted by the YMCA. Registration will start at the YMCA at 7 o’clock in the morning, and the race will begin at 9 o’clock.

The Grand River Historical Society Museum will host a bread contest. Entries will be accepted from 8 to 11 o’clock in the morning. The public can watch a vintage bread slicer in action and taste entries at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

A Downtown Festival will be held from 9 to 3 o’clock. It will include local food and craft vendors.

Children, families, bikes, cars, floats, and music will be part of the Sliced Bread Day Parade. Line-up will start between Polk and Calhoun on July 9th at 9:30 in the morning. The parade along Washington Street will begin at 10 o’clock. The route will start at Washington and Calhoun, go south to Ann, turn east, and then go south on Locust. It will end at Locust and Webster.

A Sliced Bread Band will appear in the parade. Anyone of any age with any instrument and skill level can participate. The band will meet at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on July 9th at 8:30 in the morning for rehearsal.

The Chillicothe Hall of Fame will have a presentation at the Livingston County Library at 11 o’clock. Attendees can learn about the community’s founding members.

A cornhole tournament will be held on Jackson Street between Washington and Locust on July 9th as a fundraiser for Main Street Chillicothe. Registration will start at noon, and play will begin at 1 o’clock.

Bread crafts and snacks will be at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library from 1 to 3 o’clock.

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council will sponsor the Liverpool Legends at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on July 9th at 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

A birthday party will be held at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center from 4 to 8 o’clock.

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Home Grown Concert at the Blackwater Restaurant at 7 o’clock at night. It will feature local musicians.

More information on Sliced Bread Day activities can be found on the website for the Sliced Bread Innovation Center and on Main Street Chillicothe’s Facebook page.