Seven Missouri residents indicted by federal grand jury for their roles to distribute cocaine

Seven residents of Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Irfan Causevic, also known as “Jonny,” 37, a citizen of Bosnia, Christopher C. Oregel, 29, Nicholas Carrillo, also known as “Nicco,” 32, Admir Suljic, also known as “Babo,” 34, and Augustine Charles Aviles, also known as “Gus,” 32, all of Kansas City, Mo.; Jacob Daniel Craven, 24, of Independence, Mo.; and Micah N. Bond, also known as “Nate,” 36, of Parkville, Mo., were charged in a six-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Oct. 27, 2021.

The superseding indictment unsealed replaces the original indictment returned on June 23, 2021, which charged only Causevic. The superseding indictment, which includes six additional defendants, was unsealed and made public following the arrests of the six additional defendants.

Causevic was arrested on June 3, 2021, and remains on pretrial release. The remaining six defendants were all arrested early this morning.

According to court documents, Causevic was arrested after he agreed to sell cocaine to an undercover detective in the Jackson County Drug Task Force. In his first transaction with the undercover detective, Causevic allegedly sold 113.1 grams of cocaine for $3,500. A few days later, Causevic allegedly agreed to sell the undercover detective nine ounces of cocaine for $6,000. Although Causevic agreed to sell cocaine, according to court documents, he did not possess any cocaine when he arrived at the arranged meeting to conduct the second transaction. He later told investigators he planned to take the money from the undercover detective with a promise of obtaining cocaine, but actually intended to steal the money without providing any cocaine.

The federal indictment alleges that all seven defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine from Oct. 1, 2019, to June 3, 2021.

In addition to the conspiracy, Causevic is charged with three counts of distributing cocaine. Causevic and Bond also are charged together in one count of distributing cocaine. Causevic, Craven, Bond, and Aviles also are charged together in one count of distributing cocaine.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad K. Kavanaugh. It was investigated by the FBI, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and IRS-Criminal Investigation.