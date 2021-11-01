September unemployment rate for most north Missouri counties is below state average

September’s unemployment rates in most area counties are lower than the state average of 2.9%.

Grundy County’s jobless rate is 2.2% for September, which is based on 92 people on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,149.

Area counties with rates less than two percent include Mercer and Putnam at 1.6%, Worth is 1.7%, Chariton is 1.8% and Livingston County is at2%. Other counties and their jobless rates include Harrison and Macon at 2.1%, Adair and DeKalb at 2.5%, Daviess 2.6%, Sullivan and Linn counties at 2.9%.

Area counties with unemployment rates above the state average include Carroll at 3%, Caldwell is at 4.3% and Clinton comes in at 4.9%.

One year ago, the Grundy County unemployment rate was 2.8%.