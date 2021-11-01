September unemployment rate for most north Missouri counties is below state average

Local News November 1, 2021November 1, 2021 KTTN News
September’s unemployment rates in most area counties are lower than the state average of 2.9%.

Grundy County’s jobless rate is 2.2% for September, which is based on 92 people on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,149.

Area counties with rates less than two percent include Mercer and Putnam at 1.6%, Worth is 1.7%, Chariton is 1.8% and Livingston County is at2%. Other counties and their jobless rates include Harrison and Macon at 2.1%, Adair and DeKalb at 2.5%, Daviess 2.6%, Sullivan and Linn counties at 2.9%.

Area counties with unemployment rates above the state average include Carroll at 3%, Caldwell is at 4.3% and Clinton comes in at 4.9%.

One year ago, the Grundy County unemployment rate was 2.8%.

