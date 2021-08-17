Senator Roy Blunt: “Afghanistan was an unforced error”

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), who has served on the Intelligence Committee in both the House and Senate, released the following statement on Afghanistan:

“The catastrophe that has unfolded in Afghanistan was an unforced error. We are now faced with a devastating collapse of our intelligence gathering capabilities while terrorists regain a foothold to launch attacks against the United States and our allies. The U.S. could have maintained a limited presence that provided stability in Afghanistan and protected our national security interests. This chaotic withdrawal will, in my view, prove to be a major mistake.

“The most important thing President Biden and his administration have to do now is get the Afghan people who stood by our side to safety. They risked their lives for our country, and we cannot abandon them. Failing to provide for their safety will be something our country regrets for a long time.

“I am grateful to all of the U.S. military, intelligence, and diplomatic personnel who have served in Afghanistan. We will always honor the sacrifices that they and their families have made.”

