Second round of traffic safety grant applications now open

The Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety finds itself in a unique position: it has money to give away. NWMCRS is opening a second round of grant applications to help agencies and organizations across Northwest Missouri who need funding for programs aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

During 2020, preliminary reports show 43 people lost their lives in traffic crashes on Northwest Missouri roadways. NWMCRS wants to bring that number to zero, but we can’t do it alone. We need partner agencies to join in the fight towards zero deaths in Northwest Missouri and across the state and we are here to help fund your highway and traffic safety programs and resources.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12, NWMCRS will begin accepting applications for the next round of grant funding for the 2022 fiscal year. Completed applications are due by the close of business on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Online grant application: Grant Application

Grant application points of interest:

Grant requests may not exceed $5,000.

Organizations eligible to apply for these funds include schools, community groups, law enforcement, health departments, and more.

The program must address at least one of the emphasis areas identified in the Show-Me Zero strategic highway safety plan. These include occupant protection, distracted driving, speed, and aggressive driving, and impaired driving. More information can be found on the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website

Grant funds are through reimbursement only.

For more information, contact Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Chairperson Amber Dydell at 816-387-2445, or your local regional planning commission, as noted on the application.

