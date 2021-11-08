School bus crashes into signs in Trenton on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports no one was injured when a school bus struck a stop sign and street sign at the intersection of East Fifth and Maupin streets on Friday afternoon, November 5th.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Allen Smith of Chillicothe drove the Apple Bus Company bus that held 24 passengers at the time.

The bus traveled east on Fifth Street before making a right turn onto Maupin. The right side of the vehicle hit the stop sign and street sign, and the stop sign struck the mailbox for 806 East Fifth Street.

The accident report said Smith stated he was in a hurry and running late on the bus route. He did not swing wide enough to make the turn.

The bus sustained minor damage.

