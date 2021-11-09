Rodney Kiel selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Local News November 9, 2021November 9, 2021 KTTN News
Rodney Keil NCMC Outstanding student November 2021
Rodney Keil from Brookfield, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for November. Rodney is a sophomore working toward his Associate in Applied Science degree. After graduating in May from NCMC, Rodney plans to transfer his associate’s degree to Northwest Missouri State University to obtain a Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies. 

Rodney is a nontraditional student obtaining his education after being encouraged by a friend to go to NCMC. “My friend talked me into it,” said Rodney. “As an older student, I thought I was going to feel really out of place, but everyone at NCMC, from teachers to staff to students, are so supportive and helped me feel comfortable. It’s been a great experience.”

Rodney has enjoyed his agriculture courses, and his favorite class right now is American History with Maryellen Harman. Rodney said, “I enjoy history, and it’s been a lot of fun.” Rodney went on to say, “My favorite thing about NCMC is how everyone is so willing to help you. It’s a supportive learning environment, and it’s actually because of NCMC I am going on to get my bachelor’s degree. I never thought I could do it, but attending NCMC has helped me realize I can.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

