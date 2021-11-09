Rodney Kiel selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Rodney Keil from Brookfield, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for November. Rodney is a sophomore working toward his Associate in Applied Science degree. After graduating in May from NCMC, Rodney plans to transfer his associate’s degree to Northwest Missouri State University to obtain a Bachelor of Applied Science in General Studies.

Rodney is a nontraditional student obtaining his education after being encouraged by a friend to go to NCMC. “My friend talked me into it,” said Rodney. “As an older student, I thought I was going to feel really out of place, but everyone at NCMC, from teachers to staff to students, are so supportive and helped me feel comfortable. It’s been a great experience.”

Rodney has enjoyed his agriculture courses, and his favorite class right now is American History with Maryellen Harman. Rodney said, “I enjoy history, and it’s been a lot of fun.” Rodney went on to say, “My favorite thing about NCMC is how everyone is so willing to help you. It’s a supportive learning environment, and it’s actually because of NCMC I am going on to get my bachelor’s degree. I never thought I could do it, but attending NCMC has helped me realize I can.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

Related