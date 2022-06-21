Ridgeway man faces domestic assault and weapons charges

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Ridgeway man faces nine felony charges in Harrison County after he allegedly hit a woman multiple times at his residence on June 19th.

Forty-three-year-old Ronald Fredrick Gibson has been charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for June 22nd.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Gibson of also slapping the woman and attempting to choke her. She reportedly had bruising on her left eye, a welt on her forehead, redness around the neck, bruising and redness on her back, and small marks on her legs. The woman was said to also be living at the residence.

The probable cause affidavit notes that Gibson owned multiple firearms. A Highway Patrol trooper and a Harrison County deputy secured and transported the firearms and logged them into evidence.